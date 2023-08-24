PDP Introduces Latest REALMz Gaming Peripherals

During Gamescom, PDP unveiled some new products that are aimed for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox. These include designs from multiple IP partners including Sega of America, Hasbro and Nintendo. REALMz is a product line designed to support players’ favorite games. There are both controllers and a headset available for pre-order starting on Friday, August 25th. The crossover will blend the line between games and collection purpose. PDP backs this up with having previous partnerships to design and create Disney Infinity figures. REALMz Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch will retail for $39.99 and they launch this fall. There will also be a wireless version for Nintendo Switch to play with that will retail for $59.99. Finally, the wired headset for the Nintendo Switch will come in at $39.99. PDP is releasing one of the controllers for Xbox consoles. It will be wired and retail for $49.99.

In collaboration with Sega of America, the REALMz controllers will offer Sonic the Hedgehog-themed controllers. One will offer Sonic with the backdrop of the infamous Green Hill Zone seen across the scope of games dating back to the original. The face buttons and joysticks are red and the triggers are blue along with the D-Pad. The other will offer Knuckles and the Eggman Robot with one of the more classic stone backdrops that vary in level names in different games. Both are translucent with the art across the front.

Finally, there is a Tails controller that arms the shoulder buttons with orange colors and blue face buttons. For pure Nintendo fans, PDP is offering a REALMz controller with a Pikmin design and there will be an Optimus Prime-themed controller that is set to release on October 13. The Pikimin design is slated for a Winter release. LED lighting effects will also emit from every translucent controller to bring them to life.

The headset being offered will be a Sonic-themed headset complete with the look of Sonic the Hedgehog. White earcups complete with Sonic art on one side and a Sonic logo on the other will encapsule the blue and red headband for the headset. The microphone offers a yellow accent to complete the overall look. There is plenty here for Sonic fans to use on the Switch, but just the traditional Sonic design and the headset will be available for Xbox. Start looking for these this Fall as no official release date has been announced, but again pre-orders start on Friday, August 28th for the Sonic-related peripherals.