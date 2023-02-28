Peak Behind the Veil in The Thaumaturge

Today, Publisher 11 bit studios officially revealed The Thaumaturge, a new RPG from developer Fool’s Theory. Set in 1905 Warsaw, The Thaumaturge gives players a look at a world in which supernatural entities known as “Salutors” exist. Although very few people are actually aware of their existence, they are none the less used to great effect by the titular Thaumaturges: the only people capable of perceiving such entities. They are also able to use them for purposes both subtle and overt; exerting their powers to influence public temperament and to gain keen edges in battle. Depending on how one uses this power, they could very well take a teeming city like Warsaw and turn it on its head.

The Thaumaturge will play out from an isometric perspective and will challenge players with many choices over the course of its story. Players can also create their own character, craft their own version of the Thaumaturges’ art, influence and manipulate other characters, and even meet many actual historical figures as the tale plays out. No release window has been announced yet, but the game has at least been confirmed to be coming to PC via Steam.