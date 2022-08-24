Pentiment to Deliver Sixteenth-Century Murder Mysteries on November 15

Xbox and Obsidian surprised everyone at at Summer Game Fest this year when they announced Pentiment, a brand-new historical mystery role-playing game. And now with a demo of Pentiment being playable at Gamescom right now, it only seems fitting to drop another big reveal about the game during another big event, that being news of the game’s release date. While Pentiment already had a release window of November, it is now locked for a release on November 15, letting murder mystery fans and history buffs know just how much time they have to prepare.

Set in sixteenth-upper Bavaria during the time of the Holy Roman Empire, the game has players stepping into the role of Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist who finds themselves coming across a series of murders and scandals wherever they go…twenty-five years’ worth of them, in fact. Their town seems to be full of them, and how Andreas goes investigating them is up to the player, as they choose their suspects and leads, various methods of investigation, and Andreas’ own educational background, all of which play a part in what choices players make, and how they affect the community around them over generations. Served up along with a gorgeous art style inspired by illuminated manuscripts and early modern woodcuts, Pentiment could easily be a sleeper hit with Obsidian’s knack for writing quality RPGs, and we’ll see if that’s the case when it comes out on November 15 for Xbox platforms and PC, with pre-orders available now and pre-installs available for both Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers.