Performance Mode, More in New Title Update Available Now for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Since the launch of the game after The Masters tournament way back in early April, the developers for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR have announced that a Performance Mode would eventually come to the game. Today, it is available in Title Update 4.5 as the team continues to add free content and make improvements to the experience for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can now select a Visual Quality setting in the menu. This looks to only be available for the Series X version and not the Series S.
Quality Mode is still available as the default option for improved fidelity, resolution, and a 30 frames per second cap. Performance Mode will reduce the resolution and visual fidelity, but bring smoother camera motion and animation at 60 frames per second. This will actually allow for better control of the golfer’s swings in the game. This is a potential game changer for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR as it will offer an adjustment doubling the FPS, but should provide more control for players.
Updates have been made under the hood in lieu of the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open next week. A series of challenges will be released during the tournament which is being held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links July 6-9. The main menu has also been updated to allow dynamic messages to be displayed, which the development team can use for communications and updates. Other quality of life improvements have been added, and a full layout of the patch notes is listed below.
Patch 4.5 highlights:
- Gameplay:
- “Round Settings” have been added to the scorecard screen, so that settings such as wind speed and course conditions can be referenced while in gameplay.
- Courses:
- Global: Reduce popping of bushes and tall grass during hole flyovers on a number of courses.
- Banff Springs: Reduce shadow popping during hole flyovers.
- LACC: Add grandstand behind hole 2 green and remove grandstand behind hole 11 green.
- LACC: Fix for missing stairs on the greenside grandstand at hole 14.
- LACC: Removed green awnings from the clubhouse.
- LACC: Removed all visible mow lines.
- LACC: Fix LACC flag on the right side of hole 1 not reacting to wind.
- LACC: Fix tree branches clipping through the concrete pillar underneath the bridge at hole 9.
- LACC: Replace USGA tee markers with U.S. Open tee markers.
- Oak Hill: Fix for shadow popping in bunkers.
- Golfers:
- Update Jessika Korda’s round 2 and 3 outfits.
- Branding:
- Fix for the “Dominican Open” tournament in Career mode showing “The Players” branding.
- Update logo on U.S. Open ball marker to be more clearly visible.
- Update caddie bibs to use the latest U.S. Open logo.
- Update images in the store on some gear to use the latest U.S. Open logo.
- UI:
- Event Info Screen now displays Gameplay Style and Swing Mechanic for the upcoming round.
- Equipment: Backing out of the select loft screen will now display specs for the selected type of club instead of always displaying specs for fairway woods.
- Quests: Fix for “Quest Complete” popup showing unlocalized text for items.
- General Stability:
- Fix for a number of crashes and softlocks related to network disconnects in a variety of areas of the game.
- Improvements to crash reporting metrics.
- Additional crash and stability-related fixes.
- Misc:
- Visual improvements to some hairstyles, fixing instances where lighting was unintentionally reflecting off head texture which caused hair to look thinner than intended.
- Fix for rare occurrences where button spamming after restarting a match or requesting an unplayable lie would cause the golfer to move to an incorrect location on the course.