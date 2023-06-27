Performance Mode, More in New Title Update Available Now for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Since the launch of the game after The Masters tournament way back in early April, the developers for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR have announced that a Performance Mode would eventually come to the game. Today, it is available in Title Update 4.5 as the team continues to add free content and make improvements to the experience for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can now select a Visual Quality setting in the menu. This looks to only be available for the Series X version and not the Series S.

Quality Mode is still available as the default option for improved fidelity, resolution, and a 30 frames per second cap. Performance Mode will reduce the resolution and visual fidelity, but bring smoother camera motion and animation at 60 frames per second. This will actually allow for better control of the golfer’s swings in the game. This is a potential game changer for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR as it will offer an adjustment doubling the FPS, but should provide more control for players.

Updates have been made under the hood in lieu of the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open next week. A series of challenges will be released during the tournament which is being held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links July 6-9. The main menu has also been updated to allow dynamic messages to be displayed, which the development team can use for communications and updates. Other quality of life improvements have been added, and a full layout of the patch notes is listed below.

Patch 4.5 highlights: