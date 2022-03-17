Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ready to Make History Again

By

After eight years since its initial home release, Atlus’ and Arc System Works are ready to get the Investigation Team brawling again, starting today, with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. Launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch, this release will provide the perfect entry point for folks who have only recently fallen in love with the Persona 4 (and Persona 3) crew but don’t want to worry about digging out their PS3 or Xbox 360 to get into the beloved RPG’s off-genre direct sequel.

Featuring a discounted price and improvements over the original release, this is a an easy recommendation for fighting and/or Persona fans. Those who played the original, however, should check out our review to get a rundown of the few updates this re-release brings to the arena before making a decision.

Additionally, those that want to see the game in action, played by folks who know what they’re doing, should check out the Charity Sho-down that Atlus is putting on. In the meantime, check out the opening cinematic below to whet the appetite: