Persona 5 Strikers, DIRT 5, Deep Rock Galactic Hit PS+ in January

Sony is starting 2022 off with a strong month for PlayStation Plus users. Sony’s subscription service has had some great lineups over the past year, but a few too many underwhelming ones and the lack of consistent cross-gen games counting for both PS4 and PS5 owners have hurt the service’s reputation a bit. Fortunately, we have seen more cross-gen releases and those will continue on into 2022 as DIRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic will be playable for both PS4 and PS5 owners instead of just being for PS5 owners.

In the case of DIRT 5, you get a top-notch racing experience that brings a bit of the Forza Horizon franchise’s party vibe to Codemasters’ long-running franchise, while Deep Rock Galactic is a fun FPS that hit Xbox Game Pass at launch and offered up a lot of co-op fun. The heaviest hitter for the month is definitely Persona 5 Strikers – the musou-themed Persona game that keeps the story from PS5 going on with a more action-centric combat style. It’s a great month for the service and one of the better top-to-bottom lineups it’s had in a while.