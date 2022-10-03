PGA TOUR 2K23 Adds Another All-Star

PGA TOUR 2K23 launches in about two weeks and while Michael Jordan has been announced as playable golfer in the game, 2K has now announced another all-star to the roster. Eight-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry will be added to the game as a free download at launch. Curry is an avid golf fan and fits in perfectly with the series. His Under Armour Curry Iso_Chill Golf cap, Charged Curry SL shoes, Curry Polar polo shirt and Curry Limitless shorts will also be available. Both Curry and Jordan are playable in Exhibition either locally or online. Jordan is included with the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, which is a pre-order bonus. PGA TOUR 2K23 will launch on October 11 for those who pre-order the Deluxe and Tiger Woods Edition, while the standard version will launch on October 14.