PGA TOUR 2K23 Adds Pebble Beach

The PGA Tour is making its way to Pebble Beach on its calendar and 2K has announced the inclusion of the golf course into PGA TOUR 2K23. One of golf’s most iconic courses, Pebble Beach and its amazing views of the Pacific Ocean will be free for players. In addition, from tomorrow until Sunday, February 5, players can also take part in the eSeries event at Pebble Beach in the official PGA TOUR 2K Society. Pebble Beach also is prone to very high winds due to its location and some of the smallest greens on the Tour. This makes for a very difficult challenge for not only players, but the pros.