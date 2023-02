2K has announced that PGA TOUR 2K23 now offers corossplay between PC and consoles for multiplayer golf. This is available for Private Matches, Casual Matchmaking, and now a new Ranked Matchmaking. Players will be limited to their MyPLAYER creation and also the Pro difficulty. Players will not be able to choose PGA pros in the ranked matches. Crossplay will always be on for PC, but can be toggled on and off for console players. You can check out the quick trailer below.