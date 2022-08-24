PGA TOUR 2K23 Unveils Modes and New Gameplay Trailer

2K announced PGA TOUR 2K23 this week that will include not only Tiger Woods but also playable PGA Tour pros for the first time. The game will include a three-click swing mechanic to go along with the traditional analog swing that was previously seen. The analog swing will mirror a traditional real-life golf movement while the 3-click swing allows for more availability to play for everyone. This requires the user to hold and release the A/X button for power and tap it twice to line up the swing path and club face angle. It will have a circular power meter displayed rather than a horizontal bar.

PGA Pros you can expect in PGA TOUR 2K23 includes Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson and more. Michael Jordan is also playable as a celebrity pro in the game and there will be other playable celebrities announced later. The game will offer 20 licensed courses at launch including new additions like Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club and more.

MyCAREER will start in the Korn Ferry TOUR as you graduate to the PGA Tour. Using MyPLAYER creation, you will write your legacy on clutch shots and sinking closing putts. Divot Derby will be included at launch as this popular mode was added later in the previous game. Online Societies allow players to challenge fellow players around the world in one-to-four day tournaments. Traditional Stroke and Match Play will also be included and players can participate at Topgolf. The real-life entertainment venue is included in PGA TOUR 2K23 as you take turn hitting 20 balls each to score points by aiming for different targets.

The Course Designer will allow players to create their own courses. With a deep toolbox of objects and features, this will add more depth to the already 20 licensed courses in the game. PGA TOUR 2K23 will launch October 11 for purchasers of the Deluxe Edition and Tiger Woods Edition. Michael Jordan is playable as part of the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack that is included with the Deluxe Edition and Tiger Woods Digital Edition. Check out the new trailer below.