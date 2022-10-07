Phantasy Star III Soundtrack Available on Vinyl

The overlap between fans of Phantasy Star and vinyl collecting might not be huge, but that audience is being well served lately by Ship to Shore PhoneCo. Earlier this year, they opened up pre-orders for the original Phantasy Star soundtrack pressed to vinyl. Now they’re doing the same with the 3rd game in the series.

The soundtrack from Izuho Takeuchi is well-regarded and there are thirty tracks included on the disc. Also included is an eight page booklet with linear notes from Jeremy Parish.

Pre-orders are open now for the blue-colored Phantasy Star III vinyl for $30. They’re expected to begin shipping in Q1 2023.