Photo Mode Comes to GRID Legends

Codemasters and EA have announced that GRID Legends has received a Photo Mode in its latest updated. In addition to some fixes and general improvements, this free update allows players to easily jump in and take pictures of epic moments during heated moments of racing. There are a wide range of options for virtual photographers to help capture these moments. GRID Legends has also teamed with the likes of Porsche, Fordzilla, The London Eye, Xite and more for the game’s first Photo Challenge. Using the hashtag #GRIDLegendsVP for each challenge that is updated every two days, the photos will be shared on GRID Legend’s website and potentially added into the game.