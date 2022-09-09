Pick up a Copy of Ash’s Sirfetch’d in the Latest Pokemon Distribution

Much like the other Pokemon releases the latest of Ash’s Pokemon to be made available is none other than his feisty and powerful Sirfetch’d. His trust companion had quite the trials as a Farfetch’d before evolving, but now he can be obtained fully evolved for fans to enjoy as the latest member of the team. The code to claim Sirfetch’d is as follows: H1SSATSUNEG1. The Sirfetch’d comes equipped with the moves Meteor Assault, Brutal Swing, Fury Cutter and Detect and will only be available until September 22.

Be sure to hop into Pokemon Sword and Shield to claim Sirfetch’d and look forward to Ash’s final teammate that wasn’t Japan exclusive, Lucario, coming soon!