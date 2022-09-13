Pikmin 4 Coming in 2023

It has been a decade since we have seen a truly new Pikmin game, but the revamped port of Pikmin 3 on the Switch has kept the name alive and in the minds of modern players. Pikmin 4 has been talked about for years and hasn’t had much of anything shown – and the September 13 Direct kept that trend largely alive. However, Miyamoto did announce that the game will allow the players to view the adventure from the Pikmin’s POV – offreing up a sense of scale that hasn’t been seen yet. We also know that it will release in 2023 – and it should be a solid game for anyone who enjoys a light-hearted RTS.