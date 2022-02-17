Piofiore: Episodio 1926 Limited Edition Announced

Today Aksys Games held their latest “All Aksys” stream showcasing a variety of new titles. Although Piofiore Episodio 1926 is not a new announcement, they still had something to offer – a limited edition!

The Piofiore: Episodio 1926 comes with the following goodies: full color 68 page artbook, a keychain featuring the Piofore men, one metal pin and a 16 x 22 cloth poster. All this comes housed in a special, collectible box.

You’ll be able to play Piofiore: Episodio 1926 when it launches on Switch this fall. Pre-orders for the limited edition open up on February 18 via the Aksys Games Store.