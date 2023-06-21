Platform in a Crazy New World in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

It’s been far too long since we’ve gotten an entire new Mario Platformer. Aside from Super Mario Maker 2 we haven’t seen an original title since New Super Mario Bros. U hit the scene on the Wii U! Fortunately that’s all said and done, and for the next title it may in fact be “new” but there’s no such part of that word in the title for the first time since the DS era! Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings Mario and friends back into action in a new stylistic platformer that is the mix up fans have been begging for! He not only has some new abilities under his sleeve, but also some new friends to bring along! In addition to Mario himself players can also head in as Luigi, Peach, Toad and Daisy! Not to mention Yoshi is both ridable and playable to some degree, although how exactly we aren’t quite sure. There appeared to be levels also featuring just Yoshi, it’s a crazy journey that we just can’t wrap our heads around entirely! The brand new element of this particular Mario title comes in the form of the mysterious Wonder Flower, which makes the world around our heroes wild and crazy! Pipes will move, Mario can even stretch! There’s so many crazy things going on at once Mario will need to keep well aware of his surroundings in order to make it to the end of every stage!

In addition to the aforementioned Wonder Flower we also got another look at an entirely new powerup that turns Mario into an Elephant of all things! This isn’t just a costume like the catsuit either, Mario is just an Elepehant in his iconic overalls! It’s hard to say what this barreling powerup will do but if we had to guess it might make him all the stronger and able to run down foes, and maybe able to shoot something like water from his trunk. Or perhaps he loses some height in his jump for the ability to take on running even faster. Whatever it is, we’re super excited to see what awaits us in this wonderous new world of Mario and glad to see our favorite plumber back in action on the 2D scene once more! What’s even crazier is this title isn’t that far away, as it’s planning to launch on October 20!

Check out the brand new trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder: