Platforming Thrills Await in Fanatical’s Discovery Bundle

Fanatical is one of the best providers of value with their various themed bundles, and the new Discovery bundle offers a variety of platforming and action thrills at a low price point. This is one of the best bundles they’ve had in a while and combines a lot of games that either don’t go on sale often or aren’t included in bundles yet until now. It’s also got a super-low price and isn’t multi-tiered.

For only $5.49, you get a 2D action-platformer that feels a lot like the original Donkey Kong Country trilogy, The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, Weaving Tides, Eternal Edge +, Double Kick Heroes, Ampersat, and Switchball. The Smurfs game offers up some 3D platforming, while Double Kick Heroes blends rhythm with shoot-em-up action. Weaving Tides is a gorgeous puzzle game, and Eternal Edge is a 3D action RPG. Ampersat is a blend of a few different genres, with lot of action and classical RPG looks. Switchball is one of the better ball-rolling games on the market and a great pickup for anyone who enjoys marble-rolling games. It was a 360/PS3 game as well, but plays nicely on PC and works great on the Deck too.