PlatinumGames’ Sol Cresta Releasing This December

Well it looks like they managed to sneak it in, during the last month of the year. Sol Cresta — developer PlatinumGames’ take on a follow-up to the 1980’s Cresta series of shmups — has itself a release date, being made available across PS4, Switch & PC on December 9. What’s more, the game will also be getting itself story DLC written by none other than Hideki Kamiya himself who is also Creative Director behind the project.

Sol Cresta, aside from its classic vertical orientation gameplay, is all about combining or “docking” as the game dubs it, different ships in what is an alternate take on the regular shmup formula of grabbing power-ups to aid in improving one’s arsenal. Prior to today’s news, trailers for the game had ended with a rather comical noting that the game wouldn’t find itself slipping into 2022 and would, by any means, release this year. And it looks like Platinum have managed to do just that. It’s not everyday you see a new, modern-day shmup enter the fray, so here’s hoping Platinum — for as busy they currently are, with already-announced projects left and right — can deliver.