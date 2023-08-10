Play Five Assassin’s Creed Games for Free this Weekend on PC, Consoles

In a couple of months, the newest entry in Ubisoft’s historical open world franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will be transporting players to ninth century Baghdad as they take on the role of former street thief Basim.

If you’re looking to get your Assassin’s Creed fix prior to the upcoming launch, the French publisher is currently hosting a free weekend for five of its classic games across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The five games include the entirety of the beloved Ezio trilogy via the Ezio Collection, which features Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations, as well as the pirate adventure Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and the most recent game, the viking RPG Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. With the earliest game being released all the way back in 2009, these five titles represent a good variety of fan favorite entries that showcase its evolution from a moderately sized open world action-adventure series to an RPG series with massive environments to explore.

While this promotion appears straightforward at first glance, not every title will be available to play freely on all platforms. Xbox players will have access to all five of the above games, but they will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to play them. On PC, players will be able to check out every game except for Black Flag, with Valhalla being available on both the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect while the Ezio trilogy can be played via Ubisoft Connect. PlayStation users get the short end of the stick this time, as the only free game for all players is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, while no PlayStation Plus subscription is needed to play Valhalla, members at the Extra and Premium tiers do have access to the Ezio Collection and Black Flag for as long as they are subscribed. This free access period will last until August 14 at 1 AM PT on Xbox, and until August 14 at 5 AM PT on PlayStation and PC.

Regardless of what platform you play on, progress from the free weekend will be carried over to the full game for anyone who decides to snag any of the five games. Fortunately, Ubisoft is also running sales on games from across the Assassin’s Creed franchise on all platforms, including up to 75% off through August 17 on Ubisoft Connect, and up to 80% off through August 15 on the PlayStation Store.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews of the Ezio Collection, Black Flag and Valhalla.