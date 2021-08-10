Playground Games Shares First Look at Forza Horizon 5’s Map

While racing fans are still waiting on any sort of news for the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Playground Games took the stage back at Microsoft’s E3 press conference to announce the latest entry in the open world spin-off series.

One of the highlights of the Forza Horizon series has always been its unique international environments, which have recently included Britain and Australia. Now, as the franchise prepares to head down south to Mexico, the developer used their ongoing “Let’s Go” deep dive videos to show off the first look at the full map of Forza Horizon 5, which can be seen below. Featuring a dormant volcano, a stretch of desert along the western coast and plenty of wide open landscapes, Forza Horizon 5 has an impressive scope as its full map will be 50% larger than Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to launch on November 5 for Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One.