PlayStation 5 is the Fastest-Selling PlayStation Console Ever, 10 Million Units Sold

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced that the PS5 is now the fast-selling console in the company’s history.

The PS5, despite running into obstacles like the global chip shortage, continues to outpace thee sales of its predecessor, the PS4. In total, 10 million units of the console have been sold worldwide, putting it well ahead of their former console. It’s an impressive figure and helps explain why, eight months after release, the PS5 remains difficult to find on store shelves and online.

“I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

In addition to the hardware sales, SIE also provided updated sales figures for a number of its first-party releases. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold an impressive 6.5 million copies since its November release. MLB The Show 21 has sold more than 2 million copies with more than 4 million players (it’s available on Xbox Game Pass). Returnal from newly acquired studio Housemarque has sold more than 560,000 copies. Finally, recently released PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank has sold 1.1 million copies since its June release.

Going forward, Sony has a slew of PS5 games coming from it’s first-party studios, including Horizon Forbidden West, the Untitled God of War Sequel, and Gran Turismo 7. Upcoming third-party titles include Battlefield 2042, Deathloop, Far Cry 6, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

PlayStation 5 is available now globally.