PlayStation 5 to Finally Receive 1440p Support in Latest System Software Beta

The PS5 is about to get a highly requested feature in the latest system software beta.

1440p support on PS5 has been one of the community’s top requested features since the console’s launch. Thankfully, Sony listened and is about ready to give some members of the community access to this much requested feature. Starting today, selected players can download a system software beta that includes 1440p support. Of course, that’s not all that’s coming with the beta.

1440p can be selected under Screen and Video in the systems settings. You will need a compatible TV or PC monitor to experience the resolution, and the game you’re playing will need to support it. 1440p is often considered a good middle ground between HD and 4K, offering crisp visuals and great anti-aliasing without requiring as much hardware power as 4K.

Also coming with the beta are Gamelists, which are effectively Folders. These will allow you to more easily organize your Game Library and are accessed under the ‘Your Collection’ tab. You can have up to 15 gamelists with up to 100 games in each. Unfortunately, gamelists won’t appear on the Home Menu like Folders could on PS4.

Other new features include the ability to compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio, easier access to in-progress activities, the ability to request Share Screen within parties, the ability to join a game from a notification, and more. You can view all the new features over on the PS Blog.

To see if you’ve been invited to download the beta software, make sure to check your email. No word yet on when the system software will roll out to all users, but we likely won’t have to wait too long. We’ll let you know when Sony announces a full release.