PlayStation 5’s 1440p Update Rolls Out Globally Today

PlayStation today announced that the PS5’s hotly anticipated firmware update that adds 1440p support is finally here.

Back in July, PlayStation announced they’d be beta testing a new firmware update that included a highly requested feature, 1440p support. In addition to that support, the beta also featured a new gamelists feature alongside new social features like Share Screen requests. Now, the update is rolling out to everyone.

As expected, the new 1440p resolution is the star of the update. Users can now select this output option if they own a compatible TV or monitor. Games that support 1440p will output at that resolution. If not, 4K games will supersample down to that output. There is a major downside to 1440p use though. Variable Refresh Rate is only supported at 1080p and 4K on PS5. Hopefully, PlayStation will be able to extend VRR support to 1440p in a future update.

Outside of the 1440p addition, the update includes the rest of the features that arrived in the beta. However, if you live in the US or UK, there is one new feature. PS5 players in both countries will be able to search for content on YouTube through voice commands. You’ll be able to use your voice to open the YouTube app with your voice and it will automatically search for what you ask.