PlayStation and WB Games Announce Hogwarts Legacy Focused State of Play

PlayStation and Warner Bros. Games today announced a new State of Play focused entirely on Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy.

It’s been a long time since we last saw Hogwarts Legacy. Announced in September 2020 as part of PlayStation’s massive PS5 showcase, the game has not been seen since outside of a delay announcement early last year. With the game still pencilled in for a 2022 release, it was only a matter of time before we got to see it in action, which is exactly what will happen this week.

Hogwarts Legacy is getting its own dedicated State of Play this Thursday, March 17 at 2pm PT. The show will last about 20 minutes with 14 minutes dedicated to gameplay captured on PS5. The remainder of the time will focus on the dev team discussing bringing the Wizarding World to life.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled for a release in 2022. Despite getting a dedicated State of Play, Hogwarts Legacy will launch simultaneously on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.