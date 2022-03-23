PlayStation Finally Confirms Variable Refresh Rate Support for PS5

PlayStation today confirmed that a highly requested feature will finally make its way to PS5 in the coming months.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) has long been at the top of many PS5 owner’s most requested features. The technology enhances visual performance by eliminating or minimizing the presence of visual artifacts like frame pacing and screen tearing. Benefits include smoother rendering, crisper graphics, and reduced input lag. It’s a feature that Xbox Series X has had since launch, and has greatly helped smooth out performance in games like Elden Ring.

Like with Xbox Series X, PS5 players will need an HDMI 2.1 compatible TV or PC monitor to enable the feature. It’ll also be up to developers whether to include the feature in their future games, or patch them into older titles. You can turn on VRR in games that don’t support it to maybe improve the quality of the games. However, there is a chance that it might also adversely affect the game’s visual performance. In that case, you’ll need to turn VRR off.

No word yet on when VRR will come to PS5. Expect to hear more details about the feature, including games that will receive support through a patch, in the coming months.