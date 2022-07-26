PlayStation Gives Early Look at PlayStation VR2’s UI, Features

PlayStation today provided the first look at PlayStation VR2’s user experience and features players can toy with while using the headset.

The wait for a release date and pricing for PS VR2 continues, but PlayStation is at least slowly revealing more details about the upcoming VR headset. We know what it and the controllers look like, what kind of hardware each is packing, and some of the games that will be available at launch. Today, PlayStation has pulled the curtain back on the UI and some of its features.

In a blog post, PlayStation laid out numerous features coming to PS VR2. A new see-through view will allow players to see their surroundings while wearing the headset. It’ll be useful for figuring out where your controllers are without having to take off the headset. This feature can be toggled on and off by either pressing a dedicate button on the headset or using the Card in the Control Center menu.

Players will also be able to customize the play area. Cameras on the headset will scan your room while the Sense controllers allow you to expand the area until you’re comfortable. For those that enjoy broadcasting, you’ll be able to film yourself while playing PS VR2, but only if a PS5 HD Camera is connected to your console.

Finally, those that want to play games traditionally while wearing the headset may do so thanks to two modes; VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. In VR Mode, players can play VR content in a 4000 x 2040 HDR video format with a 90Hz/120Hz frame rate. Cinematic Mode is for non-VR game and media content. When in this mode, content is displayed in 1920 x 1080 HDR video format with 24/60 Hz and 120Hz frame rates.

PlayStation VR2 is expected to launch sometime in 2023. Stay tuned to hear more about features, games, pricing, and a solid release date.