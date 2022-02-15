PlayStation, LEGO Team Up for Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Set

PlayStation, Guerrilla Games, and LEGO today announced a new set based on Horizon Forbidden West’s tallest Machine.

When Guerrilla Games first announced Horizon Zero Dawn, two different Machines captured audience’s attention. The mighty Thunderjaw with its T-Rex inspired look put up a formidable fight against Aloy. Meanwhile, the towering Tallneck provided a more serene look as it traversed the wilderness. With its disc-shaped head and calm demeanor, the Tallneck quickly became an iconic machine. Starting this May, fans can bring this tall giant to life thanks to the power of LEGO.

PlayStation, Guerrilla, and LEGO have teamed up to bring the Tallneck to LEGO life through the company’s LEGO sets for adults line. Standing at 34 centimeters (13.5in) tall, the LEGO Tallneck captures the Machine’s details. The set comes with a stand that captures the details from the game’s landscape and includes LEGO Aloy and Watcher minifigures to complete the look.

“I fell in love with Horizon Zero Dawn the first time I played it,” said LEGO Model Designer Isaac Snyder. “It’s a futuristic world full of gorgeous scenery, strong characters, threatening machines, and a rich story. The Guerrilla designers were a huge inspiration and help in capturing the spirit of this universe in LEGO form. The Horizon fan community is so creative, and this model is dedicated to their passion and imagination.”

The LEGO Tallneck set launches May 2022. Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18 on PS5 and PS4.