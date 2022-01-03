PlayStation Now Adds Six New Games for January

With the success and popularity of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, many have wondered why Sony hasn’t tried to do something similar. Well, they sort of have. The company launched the PS Plus Collection alongside the PS5, and their PS Now Service has been in operation for several years now. The key difference is PS Now is primarily a game streaming service with a smaller library than that of Xbox Game Pass. Many players may not yet be interested in a streaming-only service, but it’s library is at least growing each month. This month, a total of six new games will become available to subscribers:

Mortal Kombat 11

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Fury Unleashed

Unturned

Super Time Force Ultra

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

PS Now may not be a serious competitor to Xbox Game Pass now, but perhaps it will be so long as Sony continues to build up its library with solid monthly additions like these.