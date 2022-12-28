PlayStation Plus Kicks-Off 2023 with an Excellent Selection of Monthly Games

PlayStation today dropped what titles will be available as monthly titles for PlayStation Plus in January.

PlayStation Plus is kicking off 2023 with a bang. The monthly titles available for subscribers have been revealed and are quite excellent choices for kicking off the new year. The three titles will be available for download starting January 3 and are available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. The games are:

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5, PS4)
  • Axiom Verge 2 (PS5, PS4)
  • Fallout 76 (PS4)

This is quite a stacked lineup to kick off the year. The additional January lineups for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will be announced at a later date. Today’s announcement also serves as a final reminder to collect December’s titles. Those are Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant. Add them to your library before Monday, January 2.