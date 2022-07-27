PlayStation Plus’s August Lineup Features Yakuza, Tony Hawk

Whether you prefer turn-based battles, record-breaking combos or sneaking through dark corridors, next month’s trio of PlayStation Plus titles has a variety of unique experiences for its subscribers.

Starting on August 2, PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier can add three new games to their library on PS5 and PS4. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the latest entry in the long-running series from RGG Studio, but features a fresh cast of characters and new approach to combat, while Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 includes every remastered stage from the classic skateboarding titles along with its iconic soundtrack and support for both local and online multiplayer. Finally, Little Nightmares offers a dark and mysterious journey where protagonist Six must survive the many dangers that lurk within the Maw, with all three titles leaving the service on September 6.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares.