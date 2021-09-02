PlayStation Showcase 2021 Announced for September 9

PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced the PlayStation Showcase 2021 for next week.

After months of silence, PlayStation is finally ready to hold an event for their upcoming games. Taking place next Thursday, September 9 at 1pm PT, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 will provide a look into the future of PS5. Running about 40 minutes, players can expect updates from 1st party and 3rd party titles releasing this holiday and beyond. Further updates will be provided following the presentation from some of the studio teams.

What players should not expect to see is next-generation PlayStation VR. The focus of the showcase is PS5 games with PlayStation saving that hardware reveal for another time.

Be sure to check back on September 9 to learn all about PlayStation’s announcements.