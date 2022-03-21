PlayStation to Acquire Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios

PlayStation today announced that Haven Studios is joining the publisher’s growing list of first-party developers.

It was only a year ago that Jade Raymond announced the formation of Haven Studios with the intent of working with PlayStation on a new IP. Fast forward a year later and the studio is now the eighteenth developer to join PlayStation Studios. Haven Studios joins the recent likes of Bungie, Housemarque, and Bluepoint.

While we still don’t the finer details about what the Assassin’s Creed, Star Wars, and Google veteran has in store for this new IP, she did reveal a few tidbits on the PlayStation Blog. We now know the title will be a AAA multiplayer title with a systemic and evolving world.

“One year ago this month, we embarked on a journey to start Haven Studios with a small team and big ambitions,” said Jade Raymond. “Our goal was to build a studio where we could make the kind of games we’ve always wanted to create – and games we’ve longed to play! “We’ve made amazing progress in a short time thanks to our talented, passionate team and their exceptional contributions. We established a culture at Haven grounded in kindness, adaptability and courage that unlocks creativity. Our first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience with a vision to build a systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years.”

Haven Studios is based in Montreal, Quebec and is PlayStation’s first major studio based out of Canada. Miss Raymond has previously helped spearhead the launches of Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs and helped found Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios for EA. Prior to forming Haven Studios, she led Google’s internal game development studios for Stadia before Google ultimately shuttered all projects.