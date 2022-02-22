PlayStation Unveils PlayStation VR2 Headset Design

PlayStation today revealed the design for their upcoming VR headset, the PlayStation VR2.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about PlayStation VR2, including pricing and a launch window. However, we can at least mark off what the hardware looks like. On the PlayStation Blog, the team at PlayStation finally revealed the design for the headset, and PS5 owners can expect hardware that fits right in with the latest console.

PlayStation VR2 takes on an orb appearance, a stark contrast from the original’s boxier look. Elements like its two-toned design and rounded edges make it fit in with the PS5 and its accessories. Like the original PlayStation VR, this successor aims to offer a comfortable, ergonomic experience. Expect a carefully balanced headset and a high level of adjustability to fit all head sizes, as well as new features like a lens adjustment dial for users to adjust the lens distance between their eyes.

Still no word yet on a release date for PlayStation VR2. We’ll let you know the moment PlayStation announces one.