PlayStation VR2 Full Launch Lineup Revealed, Includes Over 30 Titles

PlayStation today revealed the full launch lineup for PlayStation VR2.

PlayStation VR2 launches in about a month, but its launch lineup has remained a mystery. Though PlayStation announced eleven titles for the upcoming headset late last year, what day one adopters would be able to buy day one remained a mystery. Thankfully, with a little over a month to go, we finally have the full launch lineup.

Players can expect 37 titles to either launch on February 22 with PS VR2, or within the launch window. These include previously announced titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village and newly announced ones like Rez Infinite, Pavlov VR, and Tetris Effect. Here’s the full launch lineup:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games) Altair Breaker (Thirdverse) Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window) Cities VR (Fast Travel Games) Cosmonious High (Owlchemy) Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window) The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window) Demeo (Resolution Games) Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games) Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.) Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7) Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla) Job Simulator (Owlchemy) Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink) Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life) Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.) The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds) The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions) Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc) NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window) Pavlov VR (Vankrupt) Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade) Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade) Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village) Rez Infinite (Enhance) Song in the Smoke (17 Bit) STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab) Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade) The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K) Tentacular (Devolver) Tetris Effect (Enhance) Thumper (Drool LLC) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window) Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy) What the Bat (Triband) Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

PlayStation VR2 launches February 22 and requires a PS5 to function. The headset starts at $549.99 and includes the unit itself, a pair Sense controllers, a headset, straps for the controllers, and a charging cable. A $599.99 bundle includes a digital copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain.