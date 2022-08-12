PlayStation Wireless Controller Adapter Arrives This September

The community around the PS2 is still alive and well. We recently saw the release of new wireless controllers for classic PlayStation consoles, but that’s not all. Next up is a wireless adapter designed by Brook for PlayStation, PS2, and PS Classic. The device name – Wingman PS2 – focuses on the most popular of Sony’s consoles.

This is a dongle that plugs into the system’s controller port, making the system think you’re using a standard wired controller. Once plugged in, you can pair it with a compatible Bluetooth controller. Controllers currently stated as compatible include controllers for Xbox Series X|S, Elite 2, Xbox One BT, PS5, PS4, PS3, Switch Pro controller. There is also a USB port on the dongle if you want to plug in an Xbox 360 controller.

Brook’s Wingman PS2 is currently available for a pre-order price of $40. It’s estimated to start shipping in September.