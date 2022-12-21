PlayStation’s Holiday Sale is Live Now

Black Friday may have come and gone, but there’s still plenty of end-of-year opportunities to save on games to get for yourself or as gifts to friends and family.

Today, PlayStation has kicked off its Holiday Sale with over 3,000 discounted games across the digital storefront, including NBA 2K23, Elden Ring, Madden NFL 23, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and much more. Head here to check out the full promotion, but be aware that the lineup will refresh on January 4 before the sale ends altogether on January 6, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II being specifically called out as one of the games that will no longer be discounted after the refresh.