PNY Adds NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti to GPU Line

PNY has announced NVIDIA’s most powerful GPU to its XLR GPU library with two new version. The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and a separate overclocked version will feature 10,752 CUDA cores and 78 Ray Tracing Teraflops, 40 Shader Teraflops, and 320 Tensor Teraflops of power. The GPU’s will include 24 GB of the fastest 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory. These will also include a three-fan design complete with Epic-X RGB lighting and it can be enabled or disabled with a power switch directly on the card. The pricing and availability have not been announced yet, but PNY has confirmed the RTX 3090 Ti will be coming soon.