Pocket Card Jockey is Seeing Release on Apple Arcade This Month

Of the many non-Pokemon related titles that Game Freak has worked on, Pocket Card Jockey was definitely one that went under the radar despite being fairly enjoyed by those who gave it a try. Fortunately for those who may have been sad that the only way to experience this was on 3DS or Android can be sad no more as it’s also coming to iOS thanks to Apple Arcade. This new release is also title Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! and brings brand new visuals for players to experience during the horse races making it a surprising remaster compared to the original. Other changes are yet to be seen but it will be great for those who want to give it a whirl thanks to Apple Arcade.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! releases on January 20 for Apple Arcade.