Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Now Available on Apple Arcade

Pocket Card Jockey was a nice blend of horse racing and solitaire when it first hit the 3DS across the world in 2016 – but it never got a port to other devices. With the 3DS being largely a thing of the past by then, it felt like something that would be a sleeper hit despite being made by Game Freak. Today, the game has been re-released with redone graphics as Ride On! for Apple Arcade and is playable on iPhone, iPad, Macbook, Mac Mini, iMac, and Apple TV devices. Here, you have to do well in solitaire to succeed in horse racing – making this unlike anything else on the Apple Arcade service, or anywhere else for that matter.