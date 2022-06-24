Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Now Available on PS4 and Switch

It’s time to jump back into the world of Pocky & Rocky with Pocky & Rock Reshrined! This title brings back all the classic fun of the SNES original but with improved graphics and sound to ensure a great time for fans and newcomers alike.

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is available on both PS4 and Switch in North America and Europe. Those looking into the scrolling shooter will be able to pick it up starting at $34.99. “Starting” because there are a number of special editions available for fans to choose from.

Folks can grab a physical copy of the game as the cheapest option or they can upgrade it with a Rocky plushy for $69.99 total. Finally, there is the top-tier collector’s edition whicn includes the game, Rocky plush, game manual, soundtrack CD, diorama, omamori, postcards, enamel pin, sticker sheet, poster, bookmark and leaf eraser all inside a collector’s box for $109.99.