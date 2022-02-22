Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Ver. 1.2.0 Available

It’s been a few months since we returned to the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. We got to adventure once again through Gen 4 with updated graphics, animations and features. It definitely still holds up to provide a great Pokémon experience.

Today, the latest update is now available for download. Version 1.2.0 comes with minor gameplay improvements but adds multiplayer functions. The Union Room has expanded to allow more players for interaction and the ability to view Trainer Cards and Capsule Decorations. Custom rules can be set in Colosseum battles for single, double, multi and local wireless. Also, Pokémon obtained by other means not in-game are not allowed to be traded or used in battle.

You can find a full listing of the updates on the official support page.