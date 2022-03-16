Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Ver. 1.3.0 Available

While Pokémon Legends: Arceus has sort of taken over in the last couple months, there is still content coming for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Fans can jump back to Sinnoh (the present day at least) and check out what’s coming to the version 1.3.0 update.

Users that have save data from Legends: Arceus will be able to access a special event allowing them to encounter Arceus. There is also information available on how to catch Darkrai. Both require completion of certain tasks. Network-trading features are added to the Global Wonder Station. And other minor issues have been fixed to provide smoother gameplay.

See the listing of version update details on the Nintendo Support page.