Pokemon Collaboration with Squishmallow Plushies Incoming

Squishmallow are the growing most popular plush creatures on the market. These days they’re often compared to Beanie Babies with a thriving fanbase that will line up and buy the most popular ones out of stock in an instant. It makes complete sense to many then that they would look to partner with the most profitable multimedia franchise in the world, Pokemon. This comes as an announcement from the Squishmallow account themselves, who tweeted about seeing Pokemon at Comic Con, complete with a tease of a Pikachu Squishmallow on the scene. For those who may be unfamiliar with Squishmallow they’re known for having squishy, comfortable pillows that are great both for lazing on or just collecting and often come in multiple different sizes. They also usually come in sets and have collaborated with other brands such as Disney and Sanrio to make adorable plushies. The extent of Pokemon’s line is yet to be revealed but it seems like we will be hearing more from San Diego Comic Con over the next few days.

Be sure to check back when these plushies are revealed for more information, but for now check out the official Squishmallow tweet about it below: