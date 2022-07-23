Pokemon Company Teases First New Plushies for Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon is no stranger to adorable collectibles people get excited over. So it was all the more exciting to see our first look at brand new merch for Scarlet and Violet. This specifically includes plushies of the three new starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. The three of them look absolutely adorable, and we’re likely to see them available for order close to release later in the year. For those waiting to show off their love for the new Pokemon this will be the best way to show support for the brand new three to lead the way into the new games.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18. Check out the look at new starter plushies below: