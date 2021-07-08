Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Reveals More Details

On July 17 and 18, trainers can take part in this year’s Pokémon GO Fest. It’s an annual event with new Pokémon to capture and rewards to earn. Since we are just days away, here is a reveal of the latest details players will get to check out.

Everyone will get a chance to run into Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon both wearing Meloetta hats. Deino, Galarian Weezing, Hitmontop, and Cranidos will appear in raids. Ticket holders will have the chance of encountering Pop Star Pikachu and Pikachu Rock Star via Special Research. Gardevoir and Flygon will have specific attacks and may be wearing Meloetta hats.

Just like last year, there will be rotating environments for Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave regions. This allows you to find Pokémon of certain types. If players complete a certain amount of global challenges it will unlock events accessible in August. Clothing items with musical themes can be purchased in the shop, a Meloetta shirt will be rewarded after Special Research is completed and everyone’s avatar gets to wear a GO Fest tee.

Take a look at the official website for more information and be sure to grab a ticket if you want to fully partake in the festive fun.