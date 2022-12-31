Pokemon GO New Years Events are Underway

Until January 4 players in Pokemon GO will be able to celebrate in style with the New Years event which is already live now for players to start going at. Get a slew of Pokemon dressed up for the occasion and partake in some special timed research in order to get some new gear to wear and show off the celebration with everyone else! The exciting new wearable items include a Pikachu Party Hat and Party Popper Pose which are limited so it’s best to get on it sooner rather than later!

The event lasts until January 4 at 8PM local time, so login to Pokemon GO to get started to set off with the New Year!