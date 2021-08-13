Pokémon Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Info Coming Next Week

The Pokémon Company today announced a new Pokémon Presents to reveal new info about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The long wait for news about the upcoming Pokémon is nearly over. Taking to Twitter, The Pokémon Company announced a new Pokémon Presents stream for Wednesday, August 18 at 6am PDT. Overall, the stream will last about 28 minutes and include info about both games.

Attention, Trainers! Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of their generation 4 counterparts. Unlike the previous Gen 1, 2, and 3 remakes, initial reception to the Gen 4 remakes has been frosty. The remakes are being developed by ILCA rather than series developer Game Freak, and appear more 1:1 with their original incarnations. Fans were not happy with the art style, graphical quality, and the apparent lack of Platinum features. Pokémon Platinum arrived a year after Diamond and Pearl and fixed those version’s most glaring problems. Hopefully, this Pokémon Presents addresses these concerns.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a bold new take on the franchise. Featuring open-world exploration and action-RPG combat, Legends: Arceus excited when it was first revealed. However, the reveal did contain numerous technical and performance hiccups. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a more polished experience on August 18.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out November 19. Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches January 28, 2022.