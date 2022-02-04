Pokemon Legends: Arceus Catches 6.5 Million Players in First Week

Last week, Game Freak released Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a semi-open world spinoff that takes players to the early days of the Hisui region as they are tasked with completing the area’s first Pokédex.

Featuring more opportunities for stealth and action along with the series’ classic turn-based battles, Legends: Arceus has gained plenty of interest from new and returning Pokémon fans alike, with Nintendo announcing that the Switch game has sold 6.5 million copies in its first seven days. With three other Pokémon games in the top ten best-selling Switch games to date, Legends: Arceus is already off to a promising start to become another noteworthy hit for the beloved franchise.

Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in #PokemonLegendsArceus! We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission! pic.twitter.com/u1MKRHkhhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2022

