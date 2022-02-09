Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives Version Update

Pokémon games have had a tried and true formula that appealed to fans for decades. The arrival of Legends: Arceus changes drastically changes that and in the best ways possible. Those who’ve been playing can now update the game to its latest version.

Version 1.0.2 released on February 8 and with comes a few fixes. Some game freeze issues have been smoothed out when retrieving a lost satchel. Many players have had difficulties catching Cherrim which has now been adjusted. A mission that was unable to be proceed is now able to be completed. Some Pokémon were allowed to be caught twice instead of once and that is fixed.

You can check out the full listing and details of updates here. It’s noticeable some graphics issues take place so it’s likely Legends: Arceus can receive more updates in the future but those listed above are the most pressing at the moment.