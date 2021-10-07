Pokemon Newsletter Hands out Codes for Special Zarude, Shiny Celebi

Although Japan got access to the special movie tie-in Pokemon Zarude and Celebi some time ago with the film’s release, fans in the wester have been eagerly awaiting and hoping we’d see them as well. Fortunately it was meant to be, and today if players check their emails they may find the email for the special Zarude and shiny Celebi that can be collected in Pokemon Sword or Shield. These codes are unfortunately unique so players cannot share them with one another, but it’s nice to finally have access to these Pokemon at all.

